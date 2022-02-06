Cuadras vs Rodriguez live stream, how to watch, start time, full fight card, results

Carlos Cuadras and Jesse Rodriguez battle it out for a vacant WBC super flyweight title at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, February 5. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 6.

In the co-main event Jamie Mitchell makes the first defense of her WBA bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Carly Skelly. Also on the card Raymond Ford makes the second defense of his WBA Continental featherweight strap in a ten-rounder against Edward Vazquez. In addition, Fernando Diaz faces unbeaten Lorenzo Smith in a ten-rounder at flyweight, and Khalil Coe takes on Dylan O’Sullivan in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse Rodriguez live stream on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, which makes it Saturday February 6 at 1 am GMT in the UK and 12 pm AEDT in Australia.

Cuadras vs Rodriguez free live stream of prelims is available on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top). The start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US, 11 pm GMT in the UK and 10 am AEDT in Australia.

Cuadras vs Rodriguez fight card

Get the full Cuadras vs Rodriguez fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Carlos Cuadras vs. Jesse Rodriguez, 12 rounds, vacant WBC super flyweight title

Jamie Mitchell vs. Carly Skelly, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Mitchell’s WBA women’s bantamweight title

Raymond Ford def. Edward Vazquez by split decision (98-92, 97-93, 94-96) – retains WBA Continental featherweight title

Fernando Diaz def. Lorenzo Smith by unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 95-94)

Khalil Coe def. Dylan O’Sullivan by TKO (R2 at 2:16)

Aaron Aponte vs. Louis Jourdain, 6 rounds, super flyweight (swing bout)

Preliminary Card

Elijah Garcia def. Antonio Louis Hernandez by TKO (corner stoppage, R3 at 3:00)

Adam Stewart def. Alvin Davie (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)