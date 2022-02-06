Claressa Shields was on top when she faced Ema Kozin live from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, February 5. The contest featured two-division undisputed world champion defending her unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight belts against top challenger live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of the American star, who defeated her opponent fron Slovenia by unanimous decision and retained her straps.

With the victory Claressa Shields also makes her successful return to boxing after dropping a unanimous decision against Abigail Montes in her second MMA fight last October. She also improves to 12-0-0, 2 KO boxing, 1-1, MMA and makes her successful UK debut as a professional boxer after winning gold at 2012 London Olympics.

Ema Kozin, who was looking to pull off an upset in attempt to claim her first world title, suffers the first defeat in her pro boxing career. She drops to 21-1-1, 11 KO.

Shields is now looking to face current WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall for the second. The latter won their first fight ten years ago at the amateur world championships.

You can watch Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin full fight video highlights below.

Shields vs Kozin full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Claressa Shields makes her ring walk.

Shields delivers big right.

.@Claressashields ROCKS Ema Kozin with a right hand



The first four rounds have been brutal for Slovenian fighter. Can she handle six more?



#EubankJrWilliams | TONIGHT | Motorpoint Arena | @SkySportsBoxing pic.twitter.com/RWckPakoot — BOXXER (@boxxer) February 5, 2022

Savannah Marshall ringside.

Shields lands left hook.

Shields on top with UD.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall exchange words.

Shields vs Kozin served as the co-main event of the telecast topped by UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, who squared off in a twelve-round showdown. Get the full fight card results.