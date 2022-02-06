Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which made it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 6 and No. 7 middleweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full distance that ended in split decision. One judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Hermansson, while two other judges had it 49-46 in favor of Strickland.

With the victory Sean Strickland secures the sixth win in a row and improves to 25-3. Jack Hermansson drops to 22-7.

You can watch Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights below.

Hermansson vs Strickland full fight video highlights

Sean Strickland makes his Octagon walk.

Looking for his SIXTH win in a row ? #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/qea0XcT7Vc — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

Here comes Jack Hermansson.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Agresivo comienzo en este segundo round de la estelar? #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/3czuZ2eLIk — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

BIG DROP TO END THE ROUND! ?



The #UFCVegas47 main event keeps rolling on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/Vzryv4MEbz — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

Round 3.

Activo tercer round de esta pelea muy intensa? #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/9v7Zn4nvVI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

?? @SStricklandMMA ?? derrota a Jack Hermansson por decisión dividida y extiende su racha a seis victorias consecutivas? #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/pgkwpWA3YY — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Post-fight interview.

Get UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland full fight card results.