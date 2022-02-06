Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which made it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 6 and No. 7 middleweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.
The pair went a full distance that ended in split decision. One judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Hermansson, while two other judges had it 49-46 in favor of Strickland.
With the victory Sean Strickland secures the sixth win in a row and improves to 25-3. Jack Hermansson drops to 22-7.
You can watch Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights below.
