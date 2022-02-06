Stream Thurman vs Barrios live on FITE TV

UFC

Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights

Newswire
Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland
Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland | Twitter/UFC

Strickland defeats Hermansson by split decision in UFC Vegas 47 main event

Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which made it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 6 and No. 7 middleweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full distance that ended in split decision. One judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Hermansson, while two other judges had it 49-46 in favor of Strickland.

With the victory Sean Strickland secures the sixth win in a row and improves to 25-3. Jack Hermansson drops to 22-7.

You can watch Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights below.

Hermansson vs Strickland full fight video highlights

Sean Strickland makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Jack Hermansson.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Post-fight interview.

Get UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland full fight card results.






