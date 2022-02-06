Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios squared off at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which made it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former unified welterweight champion making his ring return against former super lightweight titleholder. The pair battled it out in WBC 147-pound world title eliminator live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 118-110 and one judge had it 117-111 all in favor of “One Time”.

With the victory Keith Thurman, who made his first appearance inside the squared circle since July 2019 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Manny Pacquiao, improves to 30-1, 22 KOs, 1 NC. Mario Barrios, who last fought in June 2021 when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in Round 11, suffers the second defeat in a row and drops to 26-2, 17 KOs.

You can watch Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios full fight video highlights below and up top.

Thurman vs Barrios full fight video highlights

Mario Barrios makes his ring walk.

Advertisements

Here comes Keith Thurman.

Exchange in Round 2.

Fists are flying.

Round 8.

.@keithfthurmanjr connects with a punch that opens a deep cut over Barrios’ eye. @Boxer_Barrios responds with a body shot that sends Thurman reeling. Round 8 was mean ?! #ThurmanBarrios pic.twitter.com/QNMHIKAldB — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 6, 2022

Till the very end.

Post-fight interview.

Get Thurman vs Barrios full fight card results and updates.