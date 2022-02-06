Thurman vs Barrios results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs, 1 NC) makes his ring return against Mario Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest features former unified welterweight champion and former super lightweight champion squaring off in WBC 147-pound world title eliminator. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

In the co-main event four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) goes up against Keenan Carbajal (23-2-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Among other PPV undercard bouts, Jesus Ramos (17-0, 14 KOs) faces off Vladimir Hernandez (13-4, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight, and Luis Nery (31-1, 24 KOs) meets Carlos Castro (27-0, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios live stream

Boxing fans can watch Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios live stream on FITE TV. Check out below the date and start time for the US, the UK and Australia. The respective shedule in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page. Free live stream of non-televised prelims is available up top.

United States

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

United Kingdom

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 2 am GMT

Australia

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 1 pm AEDT

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios results

Luis Nery def. Carlos Castro by split decision

Luke Santamaria def. Abel Ramos by unanimous decision

Omar Juarez def. Ryan Karl by split decision (95-94, 95-94, 96-93)

Keith Hunter def. Jesus Silveyra Carrillo by TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut, R1)

Enriko Gogokhia vs. Kent Cruz – split draw (76-74, 74-76, 75-75)

Fernando Vargas Jr def. Kody Koboski by TKO (R1)

John Rincon def. Ramon Duarte Marquez by unanimous decision

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios live blog

Advertisements

To refresh the feed click here.

10:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm AEDT

10:05 pm ET / 2:05 pm AEDT

Up next Jesus Ramos battles Vladimir Hernandez in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

10:04 pm ET / 2:04 pm AEDT

Keith Thurman’s final pre-fight interview.

"I wanted to show the world, at one time, that @keithfthurmanjr was more than a punch." #ThurmanBarrios | TONIGHT | https://t.co/3Zu1Q7c92G pic.twitter.com/lR3b5JoK6L — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 6, 2022

10:02 pm ET / 2:02 pm AEDT

Luis Nery defeats Carlos Castro by split decision after ten rounds at bantamweight.

9:51 pm ET / 1:51 pm AEDT

9:38 pm ET / 1:38 pm AEDT

Nery vs Castro – Five rounds to go.

9:33 pm ET / 1:33 pm AEDT

Advertisements

9:04 pm ET / 1:04 pm AEDT

First up on Thurman vs Barrios PPV card Luis Nery and Carlos Castro do battle at bantamweight.

8:55 pm ET / 12:55 pm AEDT

Luke Santamaria defeats Abel Ramos by unanimous decision after ten rounds at welterweight.

8:52 pm ET / 12:52 pm AEDT

Final round is a firefight. These two are going all out. Who do you have up? #RamosSantamaria pic.twitter.com/NNnlZ1W2EQ — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 6, 2022

8:43 pm ET / 12:43 pm AEDT

More action from Abel Ramos vs Lucas Santamaria fight as it’s unfolding.

Santamaria having his best round of the fight so far, closing the fifth strong. #RamosSantamaria



Order #ThurmanBarrios now: https://t.co/FLsxvluNCG pic.twitter.com/rdYTcSde5N — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 6, 2022

8:28 pm ET / 12:28 pm AEDT

.@abelramosboxing ends a 3-punch combination with a vicious left hook that sends the mouthguard of Santamaria flying ?. #RamosSantamaria



Order #ThurmanBarrios now: https://t.co/FLsxvluNCG pic.twitter.com/JorD4j8BUF — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 6, 2022

8:26 pm ET / 12:26 pm AEDT

.@abelramosboxing lands a looping left hand that sends Luke Santamaria stumbling in the opening minute of RD1. #RamosSantamaria #ThurmanBarrios pic.twitter.com/PsnQYTGo4q — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 6, 2022

8:03 pm ET / 12:03 pm AEDT

Up next is a ten-round welterweight battle between Abel Ramos and Lucas Santamaria. The contest headlines and rounds up Thurman vs Barrios undercard.

8:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm AEDT

Omar Juarez defeats Ryan Karl by split decision after ten rounds at super lightweight. The scores were: 95-94, 95-94, 96-93.

7:53 pm ET / 11:53 am AEDT

7:38 pm ET / 11:38 am AEDT

.@iamomarjuarez looking sharp and finding success with his right hand hand in RD2. #KarlJuarez #ThurmanBarrios pic.twitter.com/q2Z9smfplN — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 6, 2022

6:55 pm ET / 10:55 am AEDT

.@iamomarjuarez is ?’d in with a plan to set the cowboy into the sunset. #KarlJuarez #ThurmanBarrios pic.twitter.com/vRasUodxCb — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 5, 2022

6:48 pm ET / 10:48 am AEDT

Ten-round super lightweight bout between Ryan Karl and Omar Juarez kicks off action live on FOX.

6:21 pm ET / 10:21 am AEDT

Keith Hunter defeats Jesus Silveyra Carrillo by TKO in the first round. The latter got a big cut above his left eye and the doctor stopped the fight.

6:08 pm ET / 10:08 am AEDT

The fight between Enriko Gogokhia and Kent Cruz ends in split draw. After eight rounds at super lightweight the scores were 76-74 for Gogokhia, 76-74 for Cruz and 75-75 draw.

6:01 pm ET / 10:01 am AEDT

Here is Thurman vs Barrios tale of the tape.

Thurman vs Barrios tale of the tape |Twitter/premierboxing

5:24 pm ET / 9:24 am AEDT

Fernando Vargas Jr dominates and stops Kody Koboski in the third round of their scheduled for four middleweight matchup.

5:02 pm ET / 9:02 am AEDT

The first fight goes the distance. After four rounds John Rincon remains undefeated with a unanimous decision against Ramon Duarte Marquez. The latter suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

4:34 pm ET / 8:34 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out below the full episode of Countdown to Thurman vs Barrios.

Thurman vs Barrios fight card

The full Thurman vs Barrios fight card comprises eleven bouts in total. The four-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows seven preliminary bouts. The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card (PPV)

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBC welterweight title eliminator

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Keenan Carbajal, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jesus Ramos vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard (FOX)

Anthony Cuba vs. Jose Gonzalez, 6 rounds, lightweight (FOX swing bout)

Abel Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds, welterweight

Ryan Karl vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised undercard (non-televised)

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Keith Hunter, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Enriko Gogokhia vs. Kent Cruz, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Fernando Vargas Jr def. Kody Koboski by TKO (referee stoppage, R3)

John Rincon vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez, 4 rounds, welterweight