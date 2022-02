Khalil Coe (2-0-1, 2 KOs) came out on top when he faced Dylan O’Sullivan (1-1) on Cuadras vs Rodriguez fight card live on DAZN from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, February 5. “Big Steppa” dominated and stopped his opponent at 2 minutes and 16 seconds into the second round. Check out the fight video highlights up top.

