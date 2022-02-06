Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 47 results, Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 47 Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland
Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia.

Headlining UFC Vegas 47 fight card No. 6 Jack Hermansson (22-6) squares off against No. 7 Sean Strickland (24-3) in a five-rounder at middleweight. The co-main event is a three-round 185-pound battle between Punahele Soriano (8-1) and Nick Maximov (7-0).

Among other bouts, Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0) meets Carlston Harris (17-4), Brendan Allen (17-5) faces Sam Alvey (33-16-1), and Bryan Battle (7-1) battles it out against Tresean Gore (4-0). In addition, Julian Erosa (26-10) goes up against Steven Peterson (19-9). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland live stream, date and time

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, February 5
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, February 5 – Sunday, January 16
Main Card: 12 am GMT
Prelims: 9 pm GMT

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, February 6
Main Card: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST
Prelims: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland results

Get the full UFC Vegas 47 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson by split decision (49–46, 47–48, 49–46) | Watch highlights
  • Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano by split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris KO (spinning wheel kick and punches, R1 at 4:10)
  • Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:11)
  • Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary card

  • John Castaneda def. Miles Johns by technical submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 1:38)
  • Hakeem Dawodu def. Michael Trizano by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:16)
  • Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 30–27)
  • Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:57)
  • Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:15)
  • Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar by technical submission (arm injury, R1 at 1:22)
