UFC Vegas 47 results, Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 5, which makes it Sunday February 6 in Australia.

Headlining UFC Vegas 47 fight card No. 6 Jack Hermansson (22-6) squares off against No. 7 Sean Strickland (24-3) in a five-rounder at middleweight. The co-main event is a three-round 185-pound battle between Punahele Soriano (8-1) and Nick Maximov (7-0).

Among other bouts, Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0) meets Carlston Harris (17-4), Brendan Allen (17-5) faces Sam Alvey (33-16-1), and Bryan Battle (7-1) battles it out against Tresean Gore (4-0). In addition, Julian Erosa (26-10) goes up against Steven Peterson (19-9). The full fight card can be found below.

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, February 5

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, February 5 – Sunday, January 16

Main Card: 12 am GMT

Prelims: 9 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, February 6

Main Card: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST

Prelims: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland results

Get the full UFC Vegas 47 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson by split decision (49–46, 47–48, 49–46) | Watch highlights

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano by split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris KO (spinning wheel kick and punches, R1 at 4:10)

Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:11)

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary card

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns by technical submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 1:38)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Michael Trizano by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:16)

Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 30–27)

Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:57)

Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:15)

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar by technical submission (arm injury, R1 at 1:22)