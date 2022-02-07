Jacobs vs Ryder date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Daniel Jacobs makes his ring return this Saturday, February 12 when he faces John Ryder at Alexandra Palace in London, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds international matchup at super middleweight. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

“Miracle Man” Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) is a former two-time middleweight champion. He was last in action in November 2020 when he took a split decision against Gabriel Rosado. A year before that the American boxer defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via the fifth-round retirement and rebounded from the defeat suffered in middleweight championship unification with Canelo Alvarez.

“The Gorilla” Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) last fought in September 2021 when he stopped Jozef Jurko in the fifth round. In December 2020 the representative of the country-host earned a unanimous decision against Mike Guy and rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against then WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith.

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder tickets

Tickets for Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder at Alexandra Palace in London on Saturday, February 12 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

How to watch Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder live stream

Boxing fans can watch Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, February 12. The main card begins at 6 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 1 am ET / 10 am PT in the US.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT in the UK and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US.

Jacobs vs Ryder undercard kicks off one and a half hours prior to the main card. Live stream is available on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing channels on YouTube.

Jacobs vs Ryder undercard

Among the bouts featured on Jacobs vs Ryder undercard, Felix Cash takes on Magomed Madiev at middleweight, Johnny Fisher meets Gabriel Enguema at heavyweight, and Cyrus Pattinson squares off againes Evgenii Vazem at welterweight. In addition, Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini battle it out for a vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight belt.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Jacobs vs Ryder fight card

Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight

Felix Cash vs. Magomed Madiev, middleweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Gabriel Enguema, heavyweight

Ellie Scotney vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight title

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight

Jordan Reynolds vs. CJ Wood, super welterweight

Austin Williams vs. Javier Maciel

Shiloh Defreitas vs. TBA

Hopey Price vs. TBA