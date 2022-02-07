Taylor vs Serrano press conference in London (video)

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano square off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. The contest features undisputed lightweight champion defending her title in a historic main event against seven-weight world champion live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Advertisements

Following the kickoff press conference held last week in New York, on Monday, February 7 the fighters host the second presser in London. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US and 2 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 1 am AEDT in Australia on Tuesday, February 8.

Tickets for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Among the undercard bouts Jessie Vargas faces Liam Smith at super welterweight, and Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title. Get Taylor vs Serrano current fight card.