Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Boxing

Taylor vs Serrano press conference in London (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Katie Taylor defends undisputed lightweight title against Amanda Serrano live from MSG in New York

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano square off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. The contest features undisputed lightweight champion defending her title in a historic main event against seven-weight world champion live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Advertisements

Following the kickoff press conference held last week in New York, on Monday, February 7 the fighters host the second presser in London. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US and 2 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 1 am AEDT in Australia on Tuesday, February 8.

Tickets for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Among the undercard bouts Jessie Vargas faces Liam Smith at super welterweight, and Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title. Get Taylor vs Serrano current fight card.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097