UFC 271 fight card, tickets, how to watch, date, time – Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 in Houston, TX

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which makes it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested on the night.

In the main event reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya faces former champion Robert Whittaker. “The Last Stylebender” claimed the belt against “The Reaper” by knockout in the second round in October 2019.

In his previous bout last June Adesanya (21-1) scored a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori and made the third successful defense of his title. Before that he went up against then light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. After their first fight with Whittaker, the Nigeria-born New Zealand MMA fighter also secured a unanimous decision against Yoel Romero and KO’d Paulo Costa in Round 2.

After loosing the title, Whittaker (23-5) rebounded recording three straight victories. He was last in action in April 2021 taking the win against Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision. Prior to that the NZ-born Australian mixed martial artist similarly defeated Jared Cannonier and Darren Till.

UFC 271 tickets

Tickets for UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 are on sale. The location is Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The date is Saturday, February 12. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, February 12. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

United Kingdom

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 3 am GMT. Fans can watch the event on BT Sport.

Australia

In Australia UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 13. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight card

In addition to Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 serving as the UFC 271 headliner, the co-main event features former two-time title challenger and knockout artist Derrick Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) of the US up against fellow-heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (13-3) of Australia. “The Black Beast” is coming off the win by KO in the first round against Chris Daukaus. Before that he was stopped by Ciryl Gane in Round 3, which snapped his four-win streak. “Bam Bam” won four of his previous bouts by KO. Last December he stopped Augusto Sakai in the second round, after eliminating Greg Hardy, Harry Hunsucker and Stefan Struve.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Jared Cannonier (14-5) takes on Derek Brunson (23-7) at middleweight, Kyler Phillips (9-2) faces Marcelo Rojo (16-8) at bantamweight, and Bobby Green (28-12-1) meets Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) at lightweight. The current UFC 271 lineup can be found below.

UFC 271 lineup

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha