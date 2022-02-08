Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Danny Dignum: I’ve got to get through Grant Dennis first & I’m not looking past him

WBO European middleweight champion Danny Dignum
Danny Dignum | MTK Global

Dignum eyes big fights, faces Dennis in London

European middleweight champion Danny Dignum defends his WBO belt against Grant Dennis this Friday, February 11 at York Hall in London, England. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV internationally.

Dignum (13-0-1, 7 KOs) hopes that a win over Dennis (17-3, 3 KOs) can help catapult him into some big fights in the division. While he has his sights set firmly on the task at hand, the undefeated fighter knows he needs to produce the goods in order to secure some exciting clashes later in the year.

‘A fight between me and Felix Cash would be a really good fight’

“Grant Dennis is a good fighter who is strong, fit and game, so it will be a good fight, but it’s going to take a lot to beat me,” Danny Dignum said. “He’ll come in 100% and he has got some momentum after two wins, but I’m in this job to be the best that I can be. I need to take it to the next level, and once I get past Grant Dennis, I’ll show that I’m ready to take it up a notch.

“I was meant to fight at the beginning of December but picked up an injury while running in a bit of a freak accident, so the sensible thing was to pull out, so I’m glad I’ve got this fight.”

“I’m currently ranked #4 with the WBO and there are some big fights out there. A fight between me and Felix Cash would be a really good fight, but I’ve got to get through Grant Dennis first and I’m not looking past him.”

“I want the breakout fight. I didn’t need to take the Sirotkin fight last year. I’d been out of the ring for 14 months and the inactivity didn’t help me, but I took that fight believing I could beat him.”

“This time around I’ve not boxed for 10 months, but I’ve been in the gym training hard, and I’m more than ready for Grant Dennis.”

Among the bouts featured on Dignum vs Dennis undercard, undefeated Lee McGregor returns against Diego Alberto Ruiz, Nina Hughes faces Bec Connolly, Bilal Fawaz makes his professional debut against Vladimir Fleischhauer, and Joe Giles takes on Lewis van Poetsch. Also in action Jordan Flynn, Paul Ryan and George Mitchell.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links.

BoxingNews

