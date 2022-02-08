Katie Taylor expects ‘toughest fight’ against Amanda Serrano, who has ‘all the heart in the world’

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor makes the sixth defense of her title against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano in a historic main event live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. Check out below what the fighters had to say at the second pre-fight press conference held early today in London.

The date when Taylor vs Serrano airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1. Boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano tickets

Tickets for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Amanda Serrano: There’s nothing I think Katie Taylor has that will answer the questions that need to be answered

“I want to thank London for having me, it’s a beautiful city. The struggle has been real but I’m super happy and excited that I’ve finally get to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel with this fight with Katie Taylor. We’re making history and that’s what I want to do, I want to continue to open the doors for the new generation coming into the sport.”

“I’m a woman for equality and we all talk about equality, on this table multiple times, we’re making history at the Garden being the first women to headline. We’re making the biggest payday for both of us, and I think we should just continue to make this iconic, make changes to this game and if Katie Taylor is willing and ready and able to make this an equal fight of 12 rounds of 3 minutes. If we want to make change, I think we should pave it right now on DAZN. This is all about equality and we should make the change right now.”

“I understand that this fight is iconic but if we want to make a change for the future and get people to notice it, get these promoters to not talk badly about women, I think we need to take a stand.”

“My plan is to fight smart, to be smart on April 30. I know I have all the tools to beat Katie Taylor, I just have to go out there and be smart – victory will be mine.”

“I have everything, there’s no questioning my heart, my skills, my power and my chin. There’s nothing I think Katie Taylor has that will answer the questions that need to be answered. I have Latin blood and all the heart in the world.”

Katie Taylor: I don’t think anybody has ever asked the question has Katie got what it takes to go to that place and win the fight in the trenches

“I don’t think changing to 12 3 minute rounds will make a difference, this event is already iconic the way it is. The fact the pre-sales are the second best in MSG history says it all really, this fight is more important than we realise, and this proves that the perceptions have changed already. Boxing is boxing regardless, and the fight is already iconic the way it is.”

“I think we’re making a stand the way we’re actually fighting each other in the first place, the best fighting the best. This fight is going to determine the best pound-for-pound female fighter in the world so we’re already making a stand by taking this fight.”

“This is the fight I’ve wanted from the get-go, ever since I turned pro, I had me sights set on Serrano. I’m just so excited the fight is happening now; I do genuinely believe this is the best fight and most exciting fight in boxing right now. The fact it’s headlining Madison Square Garden and the pre-sales were the second best in boxing history, means this fight is more important than we realise and proves that there is a strong appetite with the public for these big female fights.”

“Not only are we breaking the ceiling for female purses, but we have actually changed perceptions of the sport and if our careers have only achieved that then all the hard days in the gym have been absolutely worth it.”

“I’m obviously expecting the toughest fight of my career and I’m expecting that, I know that I won’t be found short on grit and heart, I know my mind can take me to places I have no right to go because I’ve been there before both in the gym and on big nights. The whole world has seen me do it, I don’t think anybody has ever asked the question has Katie got what it takes to go to that place and win the fight in the trenches, that question has been answered. I’m not sure that Amanda has answered that question yet and her legacy will depend on the answer to that question, and I guess we’ll find out April 30.”

Among the announced Taylor vs Serrano undercard bouts, Jessie Vargas takes on Liam Smith at super welterweight, and Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos contest for the undisputed super middleweight belt. Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.