Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Kickboxing

Kickboxing Prospex made in Prokick hit Belfast on April 23

Parviz Iskenderov
International kickboxing returns to Northern Ireland
Grace Goody in her bout against Kubra Akdut at Knockdown Lockdown | Prokick

WKN Northern Ireland

International kickboxing returns to Northern Ireland on Saturday, April 23 with the next edition of “Made in Prokick” events presented by Billy Murray. The fight card titled “Kickboxing Prospex” takes place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast featuring a series of bouts with the rising stars, newbies and novice fighters.

Advertisements

Looking to get back on the winning path, recent WKN European super bantamweight amateur title challenger Grace Goody is expected to battle it out on the night. She was last in action at “Knockdown Lockdown” in November 2021, when she suffered the defeat via fourth-round stoppage against Kubra Akdut of Germany.

Newly crowned WKN European and International featherweight amateur champion Jay Snoddon is as well set to go through the ropes following his recent wins against Ranieri Cingolani of Italy and Justin Pace of Malta. The young gun out of Prokick gym is also scheduled to partake in “HDH 111” on February 20 in Fontanar, Spain where he faces representative of the country-host Ali Laamari Berrafa.

Also announced for “Kickboxing Prospex” Alex Ekhtiyari, Reza Davies, Adam Craig, among others. The lineup is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097