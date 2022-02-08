Kickboxing Prospex made in Prokick hit Belfast on April 23

International kickboxing returns to Northern Ireland on Saturday, April 23 with the next edition of “Made in Prokick” events presented by Billy Murray. The fight card titled “Kickboxing Prospex” takes place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast featuring a series of bouts with the rising stars, newbies and novice fighters.

Looking to get back on the winning path, recent WKN European super bantamweight amateur title challenger Grace Goody is expected to battle it out on the night. She was last in action at “Knockdown Lockdown” in November 2021, when she suffered the defeat via fourth-round stoppage against Kubra Akdut of Germany.

Newly crowned WKN European and International featherweight amateur champion Jay Snoddon is as well set to go through the ropes following his recent wins against Ranieri Cingolani of Italy and Justin Pace of Malta. The young gun out of Prokick gym is also scheduled to partake in “HDH 111” on February 20 in Fontanar, Spain where he faces representative of the country-host Ali Laamari Berrafa.

Also announced for “Kickboxing Prospex” Alex Ekhtiyari, Reza Davies, Adam Craig, among others. The lineup is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.