UFC 271 start time: How to watch Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on PPV from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which makes it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a five-round middleweight championship rematch.

On the top of the fight-bill Israel Adesanya (21-1) makes the fourth defense of his 185-pound title against former champion Rob Whittaker (23-5), who is looking to reclaim the belt. “The Last Stylebender” dethroned “The Reaper” by knockout in the second round of their first fight in October 2019.

In the co-main event former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) battles it out against Tai Tuivasa (13-3). “The Black Beast” is looking to secure the second straight victory, while “Bam Bam” brings to the table four wins in a row.

Also on the card a middleweight battle between Jared Cannonier (14-5) and Derek Brunson (23-7), and a bantamweight matchup between Kyler Phillips (9-2) and Marcelo Rojo (16-8). In addition, Bobby Green (28-12-1) and Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) square off at lightweight.

The top of preliminary card features former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (32-20, 2 NC) faceoff Jared Vanderaa (12-6). The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 271 start time in USA, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, February 12. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 271 UK time, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on BT Sport 2. The date is Sunday, February 13. The start time is 3 am GMT.

The preliminary card commences at 1 am GMT on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 11 pm GMT on Saturday, February 12.

UFC 271 Australia time, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 13. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early prelims kickoff on UFC Fight Pass at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST.

UFC 271 fight card

The full UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha