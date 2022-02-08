Search
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC Full Fight Video: Israel Adesanya KO’s Robert Whittaker to claim middleweight title

UFC 271 Free Fight

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces former champion Robert Whittaker in the championship rematch headlining UFC 271 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which makes it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top featuring “The Last Stylebender” and then 185-pound titleholder “The Reaper” in their first bout in October 2019.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the UK and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 271 full fight card and schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMA

