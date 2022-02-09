Bec Connolly ‘ready’ to face Nina Hughes, ‘would love’ to fight Shannon Courtenay

Bec Connolly faces Nina Hughes on Friday, February 11 at York Hall in London, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at bantamweight. The contest is featured on Dignum vs Dennis fight card live stream on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV internationally..

Advertisements

Despite being the underdog Connolly (3-11) is looking to defeat Hughes (1-0) and then face former WBA bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay (7-2, 3 KO). Check out below what she had to say ahead of her bout.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight. I’ve known of Nina Hughes for a while. She was a good fighter for Team GB and everybody spoke highly of her, but I’m coming to win.”

“Nina has a good pedigree and experience from fighting for Team GB that you don’t get in the backyard gyms that I’ve been in, but I’ll just crack on and give everything like I always do.”

“I never use my life story to try and make excuses for past losses, but when stuff outside the ring is going on, it obviously affects your performance. For this fight I’ve had a solid six week camp and I’m ready.

“A win this Friday at York Hall would be great, and then I’m willing to take any fight, especially the Shannon Courtenay one, I would love that fight next.

“As females go, I’m the last of the old guard and I’m the gatekeeper to the top ranks in the professionals. I’ve earned that respect and place and people have to go through me, but Shannon Courtenay didn’t fight me.”

The event is headlined by WBO European middleweight champion Danny Dignum as he defends his belt against Grant Dennis. Also on the card Lee McGregor returns against Diego Alberto Ruiz and Bilal Fawaz makes his professional debut against Vladimir Fleischhauer.

Get Dignum vs Dennis full fight card.