Jacobs vs Ryder Fight Week media workout (video)

Former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs makes his ring return against John Ryder this Saturday, February 12 at Alexandra Palace in London, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds super middleweight bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Ahead of the event the headline-bout fighters as well as the undercard competitors partake in the media workout.

Jacobs vs Ryder Fight Week media workout is scheduled for Wednesday, February 9 at 3 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 10 am ET / 7 am PT in the US. Live stream video from BXR London is available up top.

Tickets for Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder at Alexandra Palace in London on Saturday, February 12 can be purchased through StubHub.

