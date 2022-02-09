Bellator London: Douglas Lima vs Jason Jackson, plus more join fight card, tickets on sale

Bellator London 2022 takes place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday, May 13 marking the promotion’s return to Great Britain. In the main event reigning welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) defends his belt against top ranked contender Michael “Venom” Page (20-1). In addition to the headline-bout, as series of other matchups has been added to the card today.

Among the newly announced bouts former welterweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Douglas Lima (32-10) takes on No. 3-ranked Jason Jackson (15-4). As well, British fan favorite Luke Trainer (5-0) is looking to make the most of his home crowd advantage when he faces Simon Biyong (7-2) at light heavyweight.

Also confirmed previously No. 3-ranked flyweight Denise Kielholtz (6-3) up against No. 4-ranked Kana Watanabe (10-1-1), and No. 8-ranked featherweight Daniel Weichel (41-13) faceoff Robert Whiteford (16-4).

Bellator London 2022 tickets

Douglas Lima is set for another visit to the English capital, following his headline bout against MVP last year, with a return to winning form on his mind in familiar territory. He takes on Jason Jackson in what is set to be another exhilarating clash.

Lima is one of the most experienced fighters on the Bellator roster and will be hoping to add to his 32 career victories. Standing in his way is the formidable challenge of “The Ass Kicking Machine” who is performing true to his nickname with five straight victories. Jackson’s most recent win was a convincing unanimous decision triumph over Paul Daley at Bellator 260 and he’ll be hoping to continue his strong professional record.

After a devastating knockout victory over Yanick Bahati in his biggest test to date at Bellator 267 in London last year, Luke Trainer will be looking to extend his unbeaten professional record to six fights as “The Gent” takes on Simon Biyong. With both fighters possessing genuine knockout power, the Cameroonian will hope to get on top in the striking exchanges and silence a partisan crowd.

Trainer returns to home turf looking to continue his journey as one of Bellator’s fastest rising stars after an explosive performance last time out.

In Bellator London preliminary card bouts

In addition to the aforementioned bouts, Londoner Alfie Davis (14-4) is also set to make a homecoming when he takes on fellow countryman Tim Wilde (14-4) in a lightweight preliminary bout. The pair were due to meet in 2020 but will clash in front of their home faithful in a domestic clash that is certain to grab the attention of English fight fans.

“The Axe Man” will be searching for the form that saw him go four fights undefeated prior to a unanimous decision loss last time out at Bellator 259. Wilde will not be in accommodating mood however, as he aims to string together three consecutive victories for the first time in his Bellator career.

There is another English talent on show in the women’s flyweight division as former title challenger Kate Jackson (11-5-1) takes on Greek athlete Elina Kallionidou (8-4). Jackson will be backed all the way by the London crowd but faces an opponent who was victorious on her last appearance in Wembley with a first-round stoppage victory at Bellator 267.

The current Bellator London fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Bellator London 2022 fight card

Main Card

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael Page – Amosov’s Bellator welterweight title

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Preliminary Card

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou