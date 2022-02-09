Spence vs Ugas date set for April 16 in Arlington, TX – tickets

The fight date has been made official for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas, as the pair squares off in the welterweight title unification on Saturday, April 16. The location is AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisements

The contest features unified WBC and IBF champion Spence Jr up against WBA titleholder Ugas in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 17.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas tickets

Tickets for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, April 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Danny Garcia, which marked the first successful defense of his unified WBC and IBF belts. Before that “The Truth” took a split decision against Shawn Porter to retain his IBF strap and claim the WBC championship.

In his previous bout Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) retained his WBA belt by unanimous decision against Manny Pacquiao. Prior to that the Cuban champion landed the title by split decision against Abel Ramos, retired Mike Dallas Jr in seven rounds and scored a UD against Omar Figueroa Jr.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas is set to headline a Premier Boxing Champions event live on pay-per-view. The broadcast information is yet to be confirmed, with FOX PPV or Showtime PPV expected to televise the fight card in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE TV internationally.

In addition, the winner of Spence vs Ugas fight appears to be landing the top spot to face undefeated WBO champion from the US, Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs), for the undisputed welterweight title at the future event.

The list of bouts featured on Spence Jr vs Ugas undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.