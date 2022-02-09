Felix Cash faces Magomed Madiev on Feb 12 in London – ‘I’ve got a tough fight ahead of me’

Felix Cash faces Magomed Madiev this Saturday, February 12 at Alexandra Palace in London, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout with WBC International middleweight title on the line. The contest is featured on Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder card live stream on DAZN. Tickets for the event can be purchased through StubHub.

Cash (14-0, 10 KOs) is targeting a shot at European middleweight champion Matteo Signani. He returns to the ring for the first time in almost a year since his British middleweight title win over Denzel Bentley at York Hall. The undefeated Wokingham talent is determined to regain his momentum as he looks to push on towards European and world level after cleaning up on the domestic scene.

Check out below what Felix Cash had to say ahead of his bout against Magomed Madiev.

‘By the end of the year I want to be on the fringe of fighting for a world title or fighting for a world title’

“Sometimes you need a bit of a break,” admitted Cash. “I’ve been boxing since I was a kid and I’ve never taken a lot of time off. I took my time off in the wrong way to be honest with you, having a few too many beers shall we say. I’m hungrier than ever because I’ve missed out on a lot of opportunities and that’s knocked me back a bit.”

“This is the time now; I can’t have any more slip-ups and I can’t have any more time off. I’m training hard and I’m staying around the corner from the gym. I’m in the gym every single day and I just can’t wait now. It will be a big night for me and it will be one of the sweetest wins of my career after what I’ve been through.”

“I’ve won the Commonwealth, won the British, get the European and that’s three of the major belts as a British fighter. The next step from there is a World Title so I definitely think I’m capable of beating Matteo Signani. I need to make sure I perform well and put a good performance on this Saturday. If I could get Signani next around April or May then that would be ideal.”

“I know I’ve got a tough fight ahead of me on Saturday. Madiev hasn’t tasted defeat yet and he’s ranked at No.3 with the WBA. I’m excited to get myself back in the ring and remind everyone what I’m made of. I believe I’m always exciting – it’s definitely not going to be a boring fight. By the end of the year I want to be on the fringe of fighting for a world title or fighting for a world title.”

Among other bouts featured on Jacobs vs Ryder undercard, Johnny Fisher goes up against Gabriel Enguema in a six-rounder at heavyweight, and Austin Williams takes on Javier Maciel in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini battle it out for a vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight title. Get the full fight card.