UFC 271 Australia time: How to watch Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 – all states and territories

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 features a highly anticipated championship rematch live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, February 13 at 2 pm AEDT.

In the main event reigning middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (21-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt against former champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker (23-5). The pair meets for the second time. Their first fight in October 2019 in Melbourne ended in favor of the Nigeria-born New Zealand MMA fighter, who dethroned the NZ-born Australian mixed martial artist by knockout in the second round.

In the co-main event former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 3-ranked contender Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) of the United States is looking for the second victory in a row when he faces No. 11-ranked winner of four of his previous bouts Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa (13-3) of Australia. Both fighters are looking to continue their respective win streaks.

Also on the PPV card Jared Cannonier (14-5) goes up against Derek Brunson (23-7) at middleweight, Kyler Phillips (9-2) battles it out against Marcelo Rojo (16-8) at middleweight, and Bobby Green (28-12-1) meets Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) at lightweight. The preliminary card is headlined by former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (32-20, 2 NC) up against Jared Vanderaa (12-6). The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 13. The start time is 2 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card kicks off at 10 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 271 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 2 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT, following the early preliminary card kicking off at 10 am AEDT.

UFC 271 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 1:30 pm ACDT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early prelims starting at 9:30 am ACDT.

UFC 271 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 1 pm AEST. The preliminary card kicks off at 11 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

UFC 271 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 12:30 pm ACST. The preliminary card is set for 10:30 am ACST, following the early prelims starting at 8:30 am ACST.

UFC 271 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 11 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 7 am AWST.

UFC 271 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 10 am CXT. The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims kicks off at 6 am CXT.

UFC 271 fight card

The full UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary Card

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Early Preliminary Card

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha