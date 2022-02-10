Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell date set for March 12 in St Louis, tickets

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell takes place at The Family Arena in Saint Charles (St Louis), Missouri on Saturday, March 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the 145-pound title eliminator headlining the show.

No. 2-ranked featherweight contenders Adam Borics (17-1) and Mads Burnell (16-3) square off in main event in hopes to earn shot at the championship belt. In the co-main event former light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked Phil Davis (23-6) returns to action against recent title challenger and No. 4-ranked Julius Anglickas (10-2). Also on the main card Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0) moves up a weight class to faces Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4-2) at lightweight.

Bellator 276 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell on Saturday, March 12 at The Family Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri go on sale Friday, February 11. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Other MMA fans can watch Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell live stream on Showtime at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Adam Borics vs Mads Burnell

A multi-faceted fighter with tremendous success in two different combat sports, Adam Borics knocked out all 25 of his amateur opponents en route to compiling 10-0 (kickboxing) and 15-0 (MMA) records. Holding a three-inch height advantage and tied with upcoming opponent Mads Burnell as the No. 2 featherweight in the Bellator rankings, the Ft. Lauderdale featherweight commenced his pro career with 14 straight triumphs, including ten by KO or submission.

Much like his upcoming foe, the nine-time Bellator veteran, armed with an 8-1 promotional record, prefers to dispose of his counterparts quickly as evidenced by ten of his 18 career wins culminating in knockout or submission. Additionally, the former Hungarian Fight Championship Featherweight kingpin has fought only 41 rounds since turning professional in Aug. 2014, an average of only 2.3 per outing.

Nicknamed “The Kid” the former Thai and Hungarian Thai Boxing World Titleholder, who lives by the adage “Practice laborious, battle easy,” and holds knockout wins over former featherweight champion Pat Curran and ferocious featherweight Aaron Pico. Born in Budapest, Hungary, the Sanford MMA fighter, who signed a multi-fight extension with the promotion in January 2021, launched his promotional campaign by submitting Anthony Taylor via rear-naked choke in April 2017. After dropping his lone Bellator bout at the hands of former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the featherweight Grand Prix, Borics has outpointed his last three opponents under the company banner.

Currently riding a seven-bout winning streak, Mads Burnell prefers to dispatch of his opponents early. In 19 career fights, the submission specialist has stopped more than half of his adversaries (10), including eight in the opening round. Additionally, the Copenhagen, Denmark, native has not fought past three rounds in his professional career, while averaging a mere two per contest. The Arte Suave Copenhagen product, who will turn 28 less than one week prior to his fourth consecutive promotional appearance at Bellator 276, opened his vocation by defeating his initial five opponents, including three via submission.

A first-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Burnell captured the Cage Warriors featherweight title by submitting then-champion Dean Trueman by Japanese necktie at 3:04 of the second round on June 29, 2019. Two months after signing with the company, the ferocious featherweight took the mixed martial arts world by storm when he recorded his lone career knockout and floored Darko Banovic at 3:13 of the first stanza in his promotional debut in October 2020 in Paris, France.

Following a second-round destruction of “The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber” standout Saul Rogers via rear-naked choke, the three-time Bellator veteran returned to the cage less than four months later and upset Emmanuel Sanchez via three-round unanimous decision (29-28 and 30-27 twice) in a non-stop battle in July 2021 in Los Angeles. A former European No-Gi champion, Burnell hopes to keep his undefeated Bellator record intact when he challenges fellow No. 2-ranked Adam Borics.

Among the preliminary card bouts No. 8-ranked Alex Polizzi (9-1) meets Jose Augusto (7-3, 1 NC) at light heavyweight. Other matchups featured on Bellator 276 lineup are expected to be announced shortly.

Bellator 276 fight card

Main Card

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Preliminary Card

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto