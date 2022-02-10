Danny Dignum vs Grant Dennis live stream from London

WBO European middleweight champion Danny Dignum makes the third defense of his belt against Grant Dennis live from York Hall in London on Friday, February 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout headlining MTK Fight Night card.

In the co-main event European bantamweight champion Lee McGregor takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz in the scheduled for ten rounds matchup at junior featherweight.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Danny Dignum vs Grant Dennis live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Dignum (13-0-1, 7 KOs) won the vacant WBO European middleweight belt in November 2019 with a fifth-round TKO over Conrad Cummings and defended it less than four months later with a ninth-round stoppage against Alfredo Meli. He hopes to get back on the winning track following last April’s draw versus Russian veteran Andrey Sirotkin.

Dennis (17-3, 3 KOs), from Chatham, England, has won a pair of fights since an October 2020 TKO loss to Sirotkin.

The 25-year-old McGregor (11-0, 9 KOs) had a pair of significant wins in 2021, knocking out Karim Guerfi in one round to win the European title and then defending it with an off-the-canvas stoppage victory over Vincent Legrand.

Argentina native Ruiz (23-4, 12 KOs) is best known for his ninth-round knockout defeat to Michael Conlan in front of a sold-out Belfast crowd in August 2019. He is 2-1 since the Conlan fight.

In other Dignum vs Dennis undercard bouts

Super middleweight Joe Giles (1-0) will take on 148-fight journeyman legend Lewis van Poetsch in a four-rounder.

Junior middleweight Bilal Fawaz will make his professional debut in a four-rounder against Vladimir Fleischhauer (1-12), who has only been stopped once as a pro.

Southpaw junior middleweight prospect Paul Ryan (2-0, 1 KO), from Dublin, Ireland, will step up against CJ Wood (3-1-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.

Rising bantamweight Nina Hughes (1-0), a seven-time British amateur champion, will fight respected veteran Bec Connolly in an eight-rounder.

Dignum vs Dennis fight card

The six-fight Dignum vs Dennis fight card on ESPN+ looks as the following:

Danny Dignum vs. Grant Dennis – Dignum’s WBO European middleweight title

Lee McGregor vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Joe Giles vs. Lewis van Poetsch, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Bilal Fawaz vs. Vladimir Fleischhauer, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Paul Ryan vs. CJ Wood, six rounds, junior middleweight

Nina Hughes vs. Bec Connolly, 8 rounds, bantamweight