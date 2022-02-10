UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was on the Jim Rome Show live from Radio Row talking about fighting to win, focusing on what is in front of him and not worrying about his legacy. Check it out up top.
Kamaru Usman talks about fighting to win & his legacy (video)
Kamaru Usman on The Jim Rome Show
