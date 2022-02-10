UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 press conference (video)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday February 12, which makes it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters partake in the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 271 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and VividSeats.

UFC 271 press conference start time is scheduled for Thursday, February 10 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US, which makes it 11:30 pm GMT in the UK. Live stream video is available up top.

In Australia UFC 271 press conference airs live on Friday, February 11 at 10:30 am AEDT.

In attendance middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, and UFC President Dana White.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

