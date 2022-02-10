USA Muaythai: The World Games 2022 Qualifiers in Denver

The United States Muaythai Federation is pleased to announce that “The International World Games Qualifier” will be held at the Foothills Fieldhouse Arena in Denver, Colorado, from March 10th to 13th, 2022.

Our country’s finest athletes will vie for a seat on the Official USA Muaythai Team, which will participate at the International World Games in the renowned “Elite Class.” From July 7 to July 17, 2022, the Games will be hosted in Birmingham, Alabama.

The International World Games are a multi-sport international competition organized by the International World Games Association and sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This event occurs only once every four years and is a limited opportunity for any athlete to be able to participate. There will be 206 events in the World Games, with 30 recognized sports and 54 categories. Around 40 countries’ athletes are anticipated to compete. These athletes rank among the greatest in the world and only the best athletes in each sport are invited to compete.

The USMF International World Games Qualifier will include up to 16 men’s and 16 women’s brackets, with many of the country’s best Muaythai athletes (professional and amateur) competing for a place on the USA Muaythai Team. The International World Games Qualifier will be by invitation only, with athletes needing to satisfy strict criteria to compete.

Several high-level athletes have confirmed their participation, such as IFMA Gold Medalists Eric Luna and Aaron Ortiz, GLORY Kickboxing stand-outs Asa Ten Pow and Nick Chasteen, Pan American Gold Medalist Angela Whitley, Lion Fight North American Champion Selina Flores, Triumphant Combat’s Eddie Abasolo and Jacob Rodriguez, Lion Fight Pro Fighter Natalie Morgan, and many more. There will be nearly 100 athletes competing in an exciting multi-day event.

This weekend is not just a tournament of fights, but an overall experience that promotes education in the sport of Muaythai. There will be multiple workshops in progress during the Qualifiers to expand the sport in the United States.

USA Muaythai is excited to provide the Officials Experience, a rare opportunity to work alongside Gunter Plank, the undisputed source of Muaythai’s worldwide rule set. Furthermore, Head USMF Officials Stephen Strotmeyer and Joshua Ferraro will offer their experience and insight, which has helped countless officials around the United States master the IFMA judging and referring ruleset.

The training includes daily coursework under the supervision of experienced USMF judges and referees and the opportunity to shadow judge the World Games Qualifiers.

Finally, the USA Muaythai media team presents their Media Workshop with Jeff Dojillo, USMF Chief Brand Officer; Pari Aryafar, Social Media Manager & Team Photographer; Dustin Bolinger, Head Designer; and Rosie Aybar, Head Videographer & Lead of Motion Graphics.

They will teach participants what it takes to work with the USMF media and operate in the fast-paced field of combat sports photography. You will learn more about photography, videography, utilizing social media, and creating compelling graphics.

This is an event every combat sports enthusiast must not miss.