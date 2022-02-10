WKN championship doubleheader tops Fraggingmonk Fight Night 3 in Pune, India

The World Kickboxing Network returns to India on Sunday, April 17 with a pair of championship bouts headlining Fraggingmonk Fight Night 3 in Pune.

In one of the title bouts Surbala Laishram and Aarti Khatri battle it out for WKN Asia pro-amateur title in flyweight kickboxing. In another championship matchup Karan Chauhan and Santosh Saud Chettri contest for WKN Asia super featherweight title in MMA.

Billed as “Night of Valor”, Fraggingmonk Fight Night 3 follows the second edition held last September in Bengaluru with as many as six champions crowned on the night.

The promoter of the event is Vaibhav Shetty, who has become the first in history kickboxer from India to land WKN title.

Fraggingmonk Fight Night 3 card

WKN Asia flyweight kickboxing pro-amateur title, 4×2 mn rounds

Surbala Devi Laishram (India) vs. Aarti Khatri (India)

WKN Asia super featherweight MMA title, 3×5 mn rounds

Karan Chauhan (India) vs. Santosh Saud Chettri (Nepal)