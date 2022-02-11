Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder weigh-in results (video)

Two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) faces John Ryder (37-3, 30 KOs) in WBA super middleweight title eliminator live from Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday, February 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Tickets for Jacobs vs Ryder showdown can be purchased through StubHub. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Jacobs vs Ryder weigh-in ceremony is is scheduled for Friday, February 11 at 1 pm GMT, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT. Live stream from BOXPARK Wembley is available up top.

Get Jacobs vs Ryder full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Jacobs vs Ryder fight card