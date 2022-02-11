Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas tickets on sale today

Newswire
Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas tickets go on sale
Errol Spence Jr | Lucas Noonan/Premier Boxing Champions

Spence vs Ugas - welterweight title unification live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Tickets for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas go on sale today, Friday, February 11. The pair is scheduled to battle it out in a highly anticipated welterweight championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16.

Undefeated Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs), who most recently scored a unanimous decision against Danny Garcia, brings to the table his unified WBC and IBF belts. Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), who is fresh off the win by UD against Manny Pacquiao, enters the ring holding the WBA strap.

Spence Jr vs Ugas tickets

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 am CT. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Spence Jr vs Ugas welterweight world championship unification bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The winner of the fight is expected to face reigning WBO champion Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) for the undisputed title at the future event.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas tickets on sale
Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

The list of bouts featured on Spence vs Ugas undercard and broadcast information is expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedNews

Related

Cold Company

