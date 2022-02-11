Israel Adesanya decisions Anderson Silva at UFC Melbourne (video)

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his belt against former champion Robert Whittaker in the championship rematch headlining UFC 271 live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday February 12, which makes it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the video up top featuring “The Last Stylebender” as he faces MMA great Anderson “Spider” Silva in October 2019 in Melbourne.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 271 full fight card and schedule.