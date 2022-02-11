Lee McGregor faces Diego Ruiz, targets world title eliminator

Undefeated Lee McGregor (11-0, 9 KOs) faces Diego Ruiz (23-4, 12 KOs) at York Hall in London on Friday, February 11. The pair squares off in co-feature to Danny Dignum vs Grant Dennis live stream on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV internationally.

It’s the first time that ‘Lightning’ McGregor has been back in the ring since August. The Edinburgh boxer wants to win in impressive style to potentially set up an eliminator for the IBF bantamweight title in his next fight.

“I’ve been inactive for a while so I needed to get back in the ring and fight,” McGregor said “Ruiz is well known, tough and durable, but I want to go in and make a statement and do it in a devastating way.”

“I’ve been progressing fast, and I feel I have proven I’m at European and world level. Going off the number of fights I’ve had you would maybe think I shouldn’t be there, but I’m not scared to take those risks.”

“I think that’s why I have achieved so much so early in my career. I’m fearless and nothing will faze me. I want to be involved in the big fights. I’m confident that my next fight after this will be an eliminator for the IBF title.”

“I’ve already accepted offers to fight some of these guys the IBF were ordering me to fight, but for some reason they aren’t materialising. I’ll just keep busy and stay sharp, and hopefully after this fight I’ll be in a good position.”

“There are some big names in the division, but what have I got to lose? I will fight my heart out and give everything. Some people might be afraid to lose their 0 and that’s why they won’t take certain fights, but I’m not scared of anything.”

“Training has been going great, and we’ve got a tight group full of unbelievable talent. We’re always pushing each other to the limits, and training with people like Josh Taylor helps to get that extra 5% from me.”

Among other bouts featured on Dignum vs Dennis undercard Joe Giles faces Lewis van Poetsch, Bilal Fawaz takes on Vladimir Fleischhauer, and Paul Ryan meets CJ Wood. In addition, Nina Hughes battles Bec Connolly.