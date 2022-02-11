UFC 271 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 (video)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday February 12, which makes it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his belt against former champion Robert Whittaker in the rematch. In the co-main event Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa square off at heavyweight.

UFC 271 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 9:50 am ET / 6:50 am PT, which makes it 2:50 pm GMT in the UK and 1:50 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Tickets for UFC 271 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and VividSeats.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get the full UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 271 fight card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha