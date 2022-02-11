Search
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC 271 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 (video)

Newswire

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 weigh-in live show

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday February 12, which makes it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his belt against former champion Robert Whittaker in the rematch. In the co-main event Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa square off at heavyweight.

UFC 271 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 9:50 am ET / 6:50 am PT, which makes it 2:50 pm GMT in the UK and 1:50 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Tickets for UFC 271 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and VividSeats.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get the full UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 271 fight card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
  • Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
  • William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

UFC 271 Australia time: How to watch Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 – all states and territories

Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

  • Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant
  • A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097