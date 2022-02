Undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr (18-0, 18 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) at University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday, March 19. The pair squares off in a twelve-round WBO International welterweight championship live stream on DAZN.

Ahead of the event the fighters partake in the virtual press conference. Video is available up top.

Tickets for Ortiz vs McKinson can be purchased through TicketNetwork.