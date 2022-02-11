What was said at Jacobs vs Ryder final pre-fight presser

Two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) faces John Ryder (37-3, 30 KOs) at Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday, February 12. The pair squares off in a twelve-round WBA super middleweight title eliminator live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final pre-fight press conference held early today. Tickets for the event can be purchased through StubHub.

Daniel Jacobs: I want to be able to have that hall of fame talk

“This was an opportunity for me once I got a list of opponents to choose from, to come to England was one of them and I jumped right on it. I remember as an amateur I came over here 17/18 years old, I had such an incredible experience. I fought in Liverpool, fought in London and those memories live with me up until this day.”

“I always wanted to create more memories for myself as a professional and so when I got the opportunity, I jumped right on it because I know the energy and the crowd, the people and fans, just the atmosphere is going to be one to remember. I’m looking forward to Saturday night, I may not have everyone in attendance going for me but it’s not nothing I’m not used to. Good or bad energy, it all works for me and motivates me, as long as there’s people cheering enjoying both of us putting our lives on the line then I know I’m doing my job.”

“I’m looking forward to an amazing atmosphere, to go from fighting Julio César Chávez Jr in Phoenix with a sold-out crowd to an empty arena where I can hear a pin drop, it’s kind of an awkward situation. Ultimately, it’s up to me to overcome and it wasn’t the best performance, but I look forward to overriding that last performance with this one.”

“John Ryder is a motivated fighter, he understands the risks and tasks at hand, I’m looking forward to doing my job as well. I’m back with my team, I just want to take my hats off to all my team members for all the things they do, Andre, Scoot, Mike, Baz, Anthony back at home, all you guys, this has been a tremendous camp and I’ve been back at my happy place. I look forward to showing the world exactly what I’m made of.”

Advertisements

“I’m a decorated fighter, one bad performance doesn’t define my career, this whole notion of my career is done if I don’t win, I get that the importance of this fight is to put us back into title contention. My career is far from over, I have a lot more that I want to continue and accomplish, I want to be able to have that hall of fame talk that me and my trainer have always talked about since we laced the first pair of gloves in my first professional fight.”

“For me this is more motivation to know that people think this way and it’s so cruel and harsh to fighters with one loss, that’s more motivation for me to go inside that ring and to put it all on the line. I understand the importance of this fight and to put me back into position which I want to create history.”

John Ryder: I want to kick on and have a few more years in this sport

“It’s a fight I’ve been craving for a long time, I know your [Eddie] ears have been on fire when the phone’s been ringing and Tony’s been on the case but listen, you’ve delivered. A massive name in the UK and on my doorstep at Ally Pally, it doesn’t get much bigger than this for me.”

“At 33 I’m not ready to retire, I want to kick on and have a few more years in this sport and a few more years of big fights – World Title fights – getting what I deserve out of this sport. I’ve been working tirelessly in the gym with the best strength and conditioner in the world Dan Lawrence, Tony and Charlie Sims, been lucky enough to have the likes of Peter Sims and Kevin Mitchell in the gym, just picking their brains and getting their knowledge. It’s a real family affair.”

“It feels like a long time coming, COVID messed things up for everyone massively, it’s about putting things right now. It’s been a slow two years but get back in 2022, a good start to the year and really kick on.”

Get Jacobs vs Ryder full fight card.