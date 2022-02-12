Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder free live stream of prelims (video)

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder undercard airs live stream from Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday February 12 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 7 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US. Video is available up top.

The three-fight lineup looks as the following:

Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, welterweight

Shiloh Defreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 6 rounds, welterweight

