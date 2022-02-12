Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Boxing

Jacobs vs Ryder results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder faceoff live from London
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder live from London

Former two-time middleweight champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs takes on John “The Gorilla” Ryder at Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday, February 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA super middleweight world title eliminator. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event Johnny Fisher goes up against Gabriel Enguema at heavyweight. Among other bouts featured on the card, Felix Cash and Magomed Madiev battle it out for a vacant WBC International middleweight title, and Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini contest for a vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight belt. In addition Austin Williams meets Javier Maciel at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder

Boxing fans can watch Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 12 at 7 pm GMT in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

Jacobs vs Ryder free live stream of preliminary card begins at 5:15 pm GMT and 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT, respectively.

Jacobs vs Ryder fight card

Get Jacobs vs Ryder full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBA super middleweight world title eliminator
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Gabriel Enguema, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Felix Cash vs. Magomed Madiev, 12 rounds, middleweight – vacant WBC International middleweight title
  • Ellie Scotney vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight title
  • Austin Williams vs. Javier Maciel, 8 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary Card

  • Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Shiloh Defreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 6 rounds, welterweight
