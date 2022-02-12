Jacobs vs Ryder results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Former two-time middleweight champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs takes on John “The Gorilla” Ryder at Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday, February 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA super middleweight world title eliminator. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Johnny Fisher goes up against Gabriel Enguema at heavyweight. Among other bouts featured on the card, Felix Cash and Magomed Madiev battle it out for a vacant WBC International middleweight title, and Ellie Scotney and Jorgelina Guanini contest for a vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight belt. In addition Austin Williams meets Javier Maciel at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder

Boxing fans can watch Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 12 at 7 pm GMT in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

Jacobs vs Ryder free live stream of preliminary card begins at 5:15 pm GMT and 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT, respectively.

Jacobs vs Ryder fight card

Get Jacobs vs Ryder full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBA super middleweight world title eliminator

Johnny Fisher vs. Gabriel Enguema, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Felix Cash vs. Magomed Madiev, 12 rounds, middleweight – vacant WBC International middleweight title

Ellie Scotney vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental bantamweight title

Austin Williams vs. Javier Maciel, 8 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary Card

Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, welterweight

Shiloh Defreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 6 rounds, welterweight