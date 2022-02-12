Two WKN kickboxing titles on the line at ‘Fight Night Muay Thai K1’ in Réunion

The World Kickboxing Network returns to the Indian Ocean on Saturday, February 19 with a pair of WKN European championship bouts headlining “Fight Night Muay Thai K1“. The event, promoted by Team Robert, takes at Gymnase du Moufia in Saint Denis, Réunion.

Advertisements

In one of the title bouts Sala Kevan and Abdelslam Hiyani battle it out for WKN European lightweight title. In another championship matchup Vincent Naxos and Alexis Laugeois contest for WKN European super lightweight belt.

The rest of fight card is set to a see a series of professional and amateur kickboxing matchups..

The previous WKN championship event on Réunion was held in June 2019 crowning Intercontinental, Continental and International champions.

Fight Night Muay Thai K1

WKN European lightweight title, oriental rules, 5×3

Sala Kevan (Reunion) vs. Abdelslam Hiyani (France)

WKN European super lightweight title, oriental rules, 5×3

Vincent Naxos (Reunion) vs. Alexis Laugeois (France)