UFC

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, former 185-pound titleholder Robert Whittaker and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 271 fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-ins start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm GMT in the UK and 9 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is available up top.

UFC 271 start time: How to watch Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and BT Sport in the UK on Saturday February 12, and Main Event on Kayo in Australia on Sunday February 13.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and VividSeats.

In the co-main event Derrick Lewis faces Tai Tuivasa at heavyweight. Get UFC 271 full fight card and start time.

