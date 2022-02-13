Former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs made his ring return against John Ryder at Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday, February 12. The pair squared off in WBA super middleweight world title eliminator headlining Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup went a full distance. In the end two one judge scored the fight 115-113 for “Miracle Man”, while two other judges had the same in favor of “The Gorilla”.

As a result, John Ryder pulled an upset and won the WBA super middleweight title eliminator. He also updated his record to 31-5, 17 KOs and secured the third win in a tow.

Daniel Jacobs, who made his first appearance inside the squared circle since November 2020, dropped to 37-4, 30 KOs. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

You can watch Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder full fight video highlights up top and below.

Jacobs vs Ryder full fight video highlights

John Ryder backstage.

Fight time.

Fight action.

What a finish to the round from John Ryder ?#JacobsRyder pic.twitter.com/iBrvRuqJBV — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 12, 2022

Round 7 ends with a BANG ?#JacobsRyder pic.twitter.com/2Djxv06NIr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 12, 2022

Verdict.

SCORECARDS:@_John_Ryder_ gets a split decision 115-113 Jacobs, 115-113 Ryder, 115-113 Ryder to move closer to another World Title shot! ?#JacobsRyder pic.twitter.com/c5Se5svFoy — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 12, 2022

Post-fight interview.

"I'm really hoping John can lure @Canelo to a fight in Wembley" ?@_John_Ryder_ and Tony Sims reflect on a massive win for The Gorilla #JacobsRyder pic.twitter.com/Kp1E8SwSPZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 12, 2022

Get Jacobs vs Ryder full fight card results.