Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Boxing

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder full fight video highlights

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

"The Gorilla" wins WBA super middleweight title eliminator

Former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs made his ring return against John Ryder at Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday, February 12. The pair squared off in WBA super middleweight world title eliminator headlining Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup went a full distance. In the end two one judge scored the fight 115-113 for “Miracle Man”, while two other judges had the same in favor of “The Gorilla”.

As a result, John Ryder pulled an upset and won the WBA super middleweight title eliminator. He also updated his record to 31-5, 17 KOs and secured the third win in a tow.

Daniel Jacobs, who made his first appearance inside the squared circle since November 2020, dropped to 37-4, 30 KOs. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

You can watch Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder full fight video highlights up top and below.

Jacobs vs Ryder full fight video highlights

John Ryder backstage.

Fight time.

Fight action.

Verdict.

Post-fight interview.

Get Jacobs vs Ryder full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097