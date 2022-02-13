Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Ellie Scotney decisions Jorgelina Guanini to lift WBA Intercontinental bantamweight title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
British Ellie Scotney (4-0) landed her first professional title when she faced Argentine Jorgelina Guanini (9-4-2, 1 KOs) on Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder fight card live on DAZN from Alexandra Palace in London, England on Saturday, February 12. After ten rounds the scores were 95-94, 96-94 and 96-94 all in favor of the representative of the country-host, who secured WBA Intercontinental bantamweight belt by unanimous decision. Check out the fight video highlights up top.

Get Jacobs vs Ryder full fight card results.

