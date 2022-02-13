UFC 271 live streaming results, how to watch, PPV time, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, main event, full card

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 12. The fight card features a series of bouts with the middleweight title contested on the night. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 12.
In the main event reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker (24-5). In the co-main event knockout artist Derrick Lewis (26-8) faces fellow-heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (14-3).
Also on the card Jared Cannonier (14-5) squares off against Derek Brunson (23-7) at middleweight, following a pair of lightweight matchups, as Alexander Hernandez (13-4) meets Renato Moicano (15-4-1), and Bobby Green (28-12-1) battles Nasrat Haqparast (13-4). The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream in USA, United Kingdom & Australia
United States
Date: Saturday, February 12
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6pm ET / 3pm PT live on ESPN+
United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, February 12 – Sunday, February 13
Main card: 3am GMT live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1am GMT live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 11pm GMT live on UFC Fight Pass
Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>
Australia
Date: Sunday, February 13
Main card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
UFC 271 live blog
To refresh the feed click here.
4:36 pm ET / 8:36 am AEDT
Here is the full fight video of the first fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya in October 2019 in Melbourne.
3:34 pm ET / 7:34 am AEDT
UFC 271 full lineup. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card comprising five bouts.
3:23 pm ET / 7:23 am AEDT
Kicking off live blog. In case you missed, here is the video of final faceoff at UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-ins held yesterday.
UFC 271 fight card
The full UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)
- Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
- Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
- Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant
Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)
- Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence
- A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha
- William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin