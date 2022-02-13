Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 271 live streaming results, how to watch, PPV time, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, main event, full card

Newswire
UFC 271 Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker live from Houston
Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, February 12. The fight card features a series of bouts with the middleweight title contested on the night. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 12.

Advertisements

In the main event reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker (24-5). In the co-main event knockout artist Derrick Lewis (26-8) faces fellow-heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (14-3).

Also on the card Jared Cannonier (14-5) squares off against Derek Brunson (23-7) at middleweight, following a pair of lightweight matchups, as Alexander Hernandez (13-4) meets Renato Moicano (15-4-1), and Bobby Green (28-12-1) battles Nasrat Haqparast (13-4). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream in USA, United Kingdom & Australia

United States
Date: Saturday, February 12
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6pm ET / 3pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 271 PPV on ESPN+ >>

United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, February 12 – Sunday, February 13
Main card: 3am GMT live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1am GMT live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 11pm GMT live on UFC Fight Pass

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia
Date: Sunday, February 13
Main card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 271 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 271 live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

Advertisements

4:36 pm ET / 8:36 am AEDT

Here is the full fight video of the first fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya in October 2019 in Melbourne.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker tops UFC 271 live from Houston
Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya fist pump ahead of their clash at UFC 243 in Melbourne | YouTube/UFC

3:34 pm ET / 7:34 am AEDT

UFC 271 full lineup. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card comprising five bouts.

UFC 271 fight card
UFC 271 fight card

3:23 pm ET / 7:23 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed, here is the video of final faceoff at UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-ins held yesterday.

UFC 271 fight card

The full UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
  • Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Advertisements

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

Early Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

  • Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence
  • A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha
  • William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097