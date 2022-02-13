UFC 271 post-fight press conference (video)

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday February 12 in the US, which makes it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. In attendance UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night. Live stream video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

