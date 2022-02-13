Search
Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 full fight video highlights – UFC 271

Newswire

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker squared off for the second time in the headliner of UFC 271 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured reigning middleweight champion defending his belt against former 185-pound titleholder in the championship rematch.

The pair first met in October 2019. Battling it out in Melbourne, “The Last Stylebender” dethroned “The Reaper” by knockout in the second round.

The scheduled for five rounds rematch went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 48–47 while one judge had it 49–46 all in favor of current champion.

With the victory Israel Adesanya makes the fourth successful defense of his UFC middleweight title. He also updates his record to 22-1. Robert Whittaker drops to 24-6. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.

Check out Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 271 below.

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 full fight video highlights

Former champion Robert Whittaker makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes champion Israel Adesanya.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Post-fight interviews.

Get UFC 271 full fight card results and live blog.

