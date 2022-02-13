Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 full fight video highlights – UFC 271

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker squared off for the second time in the headliner of UFC 271 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured reigning middleweight champion defending his belt against former 185-pound titleholder in the championship rematch.

The pair first met in October 2019. Battling it out in Melbourne, “The Last Stylebender” dethroned “The Reaper” by knockout in the second round.

The scheduled for five rounds rematch went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 48–47 while one judge had it 49–46 all in favor of current champion.

With the victory Israel Adesanya makes the fourth successful defense of his UFC middleweight title. He also updates his record to 22-1. Robert Whittaker drops to 24-6. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.

Check out Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 271 below.

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 full fight video highlights

Former champion Robert Whittaker makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes champion Israel Adesanya.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Sale el poder y la técnica del campeón ?y sienta a Whittaker #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/NzkrBE8Y2S — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Se lleva lo mejor del round 1 el campeón @StyleBender ??? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/vkHNmYtTX5 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Round 2.

Whittaker hace lo que dijo de llevar a campeón a la lona #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/2fFCQ3xV2l — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Ya tenemos una pelea más larga que el primer encuentro entre ambos competidores. Vamos al round 3?? ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/ZAVhh3V84R — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Round 3.

Que tal el sonido de estos golpes ???#UFC271 pic.twitter.com/QcCAQjnElo — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Whittaker quiere la pelea en el suelo ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/05kiiGBIHC — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Round 4.

"I think it's hurt, I hurt his leg." ? Go into the corners of champion & challenger as we hit championship rounds. #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/I7thxgYPYY — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2022

Round 5.

Último round de campeonato, aquí vamos a definir el ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/nzftWPwWtU — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Buscando Whittaker a formula para derrotar al campeón ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/K5U3qLRUIe — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Verdict.

RESPETO entre los competidores. Cómo califican la pelea?? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/a2Dc0NLcmq — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Post-fight interviews.

Called his next shot! ? Looks like Jared Cannonier will get the text opportunity against @Stylebender #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/S8OXKmt1gb — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 13, 2022

Absolutely all class from The Reaper after the fact ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/VMiQYn4gtH — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 13, 2022

