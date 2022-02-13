UFC 271 video: Jared Cannonier survives submission, KO’s Derek Brunson

Jared Cannonier claimed the win against fellow-middleweight Derek Brunson when the pair squared off at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia.

On the final seconds of the first round Cannonier got knocked down, and it seemed he was on edge of getting choked out. Nevertheless in Round 2 “The Killa Gorilla” took control and totally dominated Brunson to score the first knockout of UFC 271.

Post-fight Cannonier, who updated his record to 15-5 and secured the second victory in a row, asked UFC President Dana White for a 185-pound title shot.

Brunson, who got his five-win streak snapped, dropped to 23-8.

Check out fight highlights below.

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson fight video highlights

WOW Derek Brunson ?lo salvó la campana a Cannonier?? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/vtbXGxoBqG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning 185 champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker.

