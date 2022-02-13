Search
UFC

UFC 271 video: Jared Cannonier survives submission, KO’s Derek Brunson

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Jared Cannonier claimed the win against fellow-middleweight Derek Brunson when the pair squared off at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

On the final seconds of the first round Cannonier got knocked down, and it seemed he was on edge of getting choked out. Nevertheless in Round 2 “The Killa Gorilla” took control and totally dominated Brunson to score the first knockout of UFC 271.

Post-fight Cannonier, who updated his record to 15-5 and secured the second victory in a row, asked UFC President Dana White for a 185-pound title shot.

Brunson, who got his five-win streak snapped, dropped to 23-8.

Check out fight highlights below.

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson fight video highlights

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning 185 champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097