Bobby Green decisions Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Bobby Green came out victorious over Nasrat Haqparast when the pair squared off at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. “King” put on a striking performance to secure a unanimous decision after three rounds at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.

With the victory Bobby Green updates his record to 29-12-1 and records the second straight victory. Nasrat Haqparast drops to 13-5 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

Check out Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast fight video highlights below.

Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast fight video highlights

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former 185-pound champion Rob Whittaker.

Get UFC 271 full fight card results.

