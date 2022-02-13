Bobby Green decisions Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 (video)

Bobby Green came out victorious over Nasrat Haqparast when the pair squared off at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. “King” put on a striking performance to secure a unanimous decision after three rounds at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.

With the victory Bobby Green updates his record to 29-12-1 and records the second straight victory. Nasrat Haqparast drops to 13-5 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

Check out Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast fight video highlights below.

Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast fight video highlights

Señuelo y golpe! Momentos de tensión en el octágono ?? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/vTXuYCYReU — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Gran pelea está haciendo Bobby Green en dos rounds que hemos visto ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/GzyOTIRY1m — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Una de las mejores peleas de Bobby Green en los últimos tiempos ante un duro rival ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/BPASnalKYI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Sin sorpresa, Bobby "King" Green derrota a Nasrat Haqparast ??? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/lsBNl2cvPW — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

The crowd has nothing but love for the KING ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/8B2fHqJIn4 — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2022

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former 185-pound champion Rob Whittaker.

Get UFC 271 full fight card results.