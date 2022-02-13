UFC 271 results: Douglas Silva de Andrade gets dropped, comes back & chokes Sergey Morozov (video)

Douglas Silva de Andrade claimed the victory against fellow-bantamweight Sergey Morozov at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. Although in the first round the Brazilian competitor got dropped with an uppercut as well as cut on the side of his right eye, he came back in Round 2 taking the win against his opponent from Kazakhstan via rear-naked choke.
Check out the fight highlights below.
With the victory Silva de Andrade updates his record to 28-4, 1 NC and scores the second second win in a row. Morozov drops to 17-6.
Morozov tags and drops Silva de Andrade in Round 1
Silva de Andrade turns the tables in Round 2.
Douglas Silva de Andrade submits Sergey Morozov in Round 2
Verdict and celebration.
In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker.
