Triangle Armbar: Kyler Phillips submits Marcelo Rojo at UFC 271 (video)

Kyler Phillips (10-2) came out on top when he faced Marcelo Rojo (16-8) at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. The representative of the country-host defeated his Argentine opponent by submission at 1 minute and 48 seconds into the third round.

Check out triangle armbar video below.

Kyler Phillips submits Marcelo Rojo

Se acaba la pelea, @KyMatrix somete a Marce Rojo en round 3 #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/udZiATaLnM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 full fight card results.