UFC

Triangle Armbar: Kyler Phillips submits Marcelo Rojo at UFC 271 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 271 Kyler Phillips submits Marcelo Rojo
Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo | Twitter/UFCEspanol

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Kyler Phillips (10-2) came out on top when he faced Marcelo Rojo (16-8) at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. The representative of the country-host defeated his Argentine opponent by submission at 1 minute and 48 seconds into the third round.

Check out triangle armbar video below.

Kyler Phillips submits Marcelo Rojo

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker.

Get UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 full fight card results.

