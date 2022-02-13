Search
UFC 271 video: Renato Moicano submits Alexander Hernandez in Round 2

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Renato Moicano (16-4-1) recorded the second straight victory by submission in the second round when he faced and defeated Alexander Hernandez (13-5). The pair squared off at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia.

The scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout ended at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the second round after Moicano executed the rear-naked choke forcing Hernandez to tap. Check out the fight highlights below.

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker.

Get UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 full fight card results.



