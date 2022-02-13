Video: Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis with elbow at UFC 271

Search
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Tai Tuivasa knocked Derrick Lewis out when the pair squared off in UFC 271 co-main event live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. After fighting through a barrage of strikes in the first round “Bam Bam” floored “The Black Beast” with big right elbow at 1 minute and 40 seconds into the second round.

With the victory Australian heavyweight Tuivasa updates his record to 14-3 and scores the fifth win in a row. American former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Lewis drops to 26-9, 1 NC.

Check out Tai Tuivasa vs Derrick Lewis fight video highlights below.

Tai Tuivasa vs Derrick Lewis fight video highlights

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes the fourth defense of his belt against former champion Robert Whittaker in the championship rematch.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.

Get UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

