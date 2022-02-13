Video: Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis with elbow at UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa knocked Derrick Lewis out when the pair squared off in UFC 271 co-main event live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. After fighting through a barrage of strikes in the first round “Bam Bam” floored “The Black Beast” with big right elbow at 1 minute and 40 seconds into the second round.

With the victory Australian heavyweight Tuivasa updates his record to 14-3 and scores the fifth win in a row. American former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Lewis drops to 26-9, 1 NC.

Check out Tai Tuivasa vs Derrick Lewis fight video highlights below.

Tai Tuivasa vs Derrick Lewis fight video highlights

Aquí vienen los ataques de Lewis, atentos al poder ?? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/tOKT6S7Nzp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Se desata la locuta en Houston ??? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/mhNhtEDZdZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Black Beast loses back to back fights in Houston. #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/JltylIOQhM — Brad Gilmore (@bradgilmore) February 13, 2022

El impacto en cámara lenta ?@BamBamTuivasa conecta un codazo de oro #UFC271 ??? pic.twitter.com/JfI2ryXxkh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes the fourth defense of his belt against former champion Robert Whittaker in the championship rematch.

