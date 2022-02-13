UFC 271 video: Jeremiah Wells submits Blood Diamond in Round 1

Jeremiah Wells (10-2-1) secured the fourth win in a row when he faced and submitted Mike Mathetha aka Blood Diamond (3-1) at UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday February 12, which made it Sunday February 13 in the UK and Australia. The fight ended at 4 minutes and 38 seconds into the first round.

LO DURMIÓ! @JeremiahWellsM2 quita el invicto de Blood Diamond en round 1! ? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/GycR8RlVpH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

Oficial, @JeremiahWellsM2 derrota a Blood Diamond en round 1 por sumisión (estrangulación trasera) #UFC271 ? pic.twitter.com/NVAqYg6fT6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

In the main event of UFC 271 reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in the championship rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker.

MMA fans can watch UFC 271 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

